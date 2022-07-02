CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, July 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1241 AM MST Sat Jul 2 2022

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1241 AM MST Sat Jul 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 78 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 77 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 98 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1241 AM MST Sat Jul 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 83. East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1241 AM MST Sat Jul 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1241 AM PDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 73 to 83. West

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 104 to 109. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 101 to 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1241 AM PDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 75 to 85.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1241 AM PDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

