CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, June 3, 2022

836 FPUS55 KPSR 040814

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

113 AM MST Sat Jun 4 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-041100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

113 AM MST Sat Jun 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 111.

AZZ541-549-555-041100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

113 AM MST Sat Jun 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

AZZ553-554-041100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

113 AM MST Sat Jun 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

CAZ566-041100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

113 AM PDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 66 to 76. West wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

CAZ562-041100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

113 AM PDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

CAZ560-561-041100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

113 AM PDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

