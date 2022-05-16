CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

123 AM MST Mon May 16 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-161100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

123 AM MST Mon May 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

AZZ541-549-555-161100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

123 AM MST Mon May 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

AZZ553-554-161100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

123 AM MST Mon May 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

CAZ566-161100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

123 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

CAZ562-161100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

123 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Not as warm. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy and hot. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

CAZ560-561-161100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

123 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

