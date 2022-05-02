CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 1, 2022

616 FPUS55 KPSR 020822

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

121 AM MST Mon May 2 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-021100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

121 AM MST Mon May 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

AZZ541-549-555-021100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

121 AM MST Mon May 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

AZZ553-554-021100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

121 AM MST Mon May 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ566-021100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

121 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ562-021100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

121 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 92 to 97. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 90 to 95. West wind 15 to 25 mph in

the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ560-561-021100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

121 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

