Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1233 AM MST Wed Apr 6 2022

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-061100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1233 AM MST Wed Apr 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 93. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 94. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

AZZ541-549-555-061100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1233 AM MST Wed Apr 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 53 to 63. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 89 to 94. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

AZZ553-554-061100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1233 AM MST Wed Apr 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ566-061100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1233 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

CAZ562-061100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1233 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. North wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and cooler. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

CAZ560-561-061100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1233 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

