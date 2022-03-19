CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, March 18, 2022

541 FPUS55 KPSR 190829

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

129 AM MST Sat Mar 19 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-191100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

129 AM MST Sat Mar 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 81 to 85. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 71 to 75.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 46 to 53. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-191100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

129 AM MST Sat Mar 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Highs 80 to 85. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 47 to 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

AZZ553-554-191100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

129 AM MST Sat Mar 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows 41 to 51. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ566-191100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

129 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 86 to 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ562-191100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

129 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Considerable

cloudiness in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Windy and cooler. Lows 50 to 60. West wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Windy. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 51 to 61. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ560-561-191100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

129 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 49 to 59. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Windy. Highs 73 to 83. South wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Windy and cooler. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

