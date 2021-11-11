CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 10, 2021

_____

407 FPUS55 KPSR 110808

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

107 AM MST Thu Nov 11 2021

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-111100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

107 AM MST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 76 to 80.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-111100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

107 AM MST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-111100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

107 AM MST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. East wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ566-111100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1207 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ562-111100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1207 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-111100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1207 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

$$

_____

