CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 4, 2021

_____

971 FPUS55 KPSR 050810

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

109 AM MST Fri Nov 5 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-051100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

110 AM MST Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 54 to 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. North wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-051100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

110 AM MST Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-051100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

110 AM MST Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ566-051100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

110 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ562-051100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

110 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-051100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

110 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather