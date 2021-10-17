CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

343 FPUS55 KPSR 172022

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

121 PM MST Sun Oct 17 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-172300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

121 PM MST Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-172300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

121 PM MST Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and much cooler. Lows 49 to 59. West wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ553-554-172300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

121 PM MST Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 81 to 86. South wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ566-172300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

121 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ562-172300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

121 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 54 to

64. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Not as

warm. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ560-561-172300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

121 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs 64 to 74. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

