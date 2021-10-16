CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

_____

707 FPUS55 KPSR 162020

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

119 PM MST Sat Oct 16 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-162300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

119 PM MST Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 87 to 91. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 60 to 66. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 84 to 88. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 54 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-162300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

119 PM MST Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 86 to 91. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 84 to 89. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-162300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

119 PM MST Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 87 to 92. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 86 to 91. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ566-162300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

119 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

86 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ562-162300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

119 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 82. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-162300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

119 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 73 to 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. South wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

75 to 85. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 66 to 76. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather