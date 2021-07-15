CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

108 AM MST Thu Jul 15 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

108 AM MST Thu Jul 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 101 to 105. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 81 to 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

101 to 105. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 81 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 100 to 104. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 102 to 106. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 107. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. Rainfall less than a quarter of an

inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

108 AM MST Thu Jul 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 84. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 74 to 84. East wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 84. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 98 to 103. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 100 to 105. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 96 to 101. Rainfall less than a

quarter of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

108 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

74 to 84. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

108 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 106 to 111. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

108 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103. Chance of rain 30 percent.

