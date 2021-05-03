CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 2, 2021

_____

024 FPUS55 KPSR 030739

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1239 AM MST Mon May 3 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-031100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1239 AM MST Mon May 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 59 to 66. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-031100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1239 AM MST Mon May 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-031100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1239 AM MST Mon May 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 52 to 62. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 95. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ566-031100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1239 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ562-031100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1239 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 61 to 71. West

wind 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-031100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1239 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 57 to 67.

Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 77 to 87. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 84 to 94. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather