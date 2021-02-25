CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021

672 FPUS55 KPSR 250828

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

127 AM MST Thu Feb 25 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-251100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

127 AM MST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 68 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-251100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

127 AM MST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-251100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

127 AM MST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 70 to 75. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ568-251100-

Chiriaco Summit-

Including the city of Chiriaco Summit

1227 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Colder. Lows

38 to 48. North wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Much cooler. Highs 63 to 68. North wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph in the morning decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ563-567-251100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1227 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 47 to 57. North

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Much

cooler. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the morning decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 75 to 80. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ566-251100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1227 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 43 to

53. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Much cooler. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 75 to 80. West wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming east

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ562-251100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1227 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Much cooler.

Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-251100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1227 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Colder. Lows 36 to

46. Northwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Much

cooler. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind 20 to 35 mph in the morning

becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in

the morning decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 70.

$$

