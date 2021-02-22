CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021

_____

725 FPUS55 KPSR 220854

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

153 AM MST Mon Feb 22 2021

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-221100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

153 AM MST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 73 to 77. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 79. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-221100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

153 AM MST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-221100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

153 AM MST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ566-221100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1253 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ562-221100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1253 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ560-561-221100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1253 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 62 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

_____

