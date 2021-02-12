CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 11, 2021

_____

632 FPUS55 KPSR 120808

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

107 AM MST Fri Feb 12 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-121100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

107 AM MST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 48 to 53. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. A chance of through the day.

Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Lows 45 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

66 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 70.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-121100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

107 AM MST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 44 to 54. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. A chance of through the day.

Highs 67 to 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with showers likely.

Breezy. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an

inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

AZZ553-554-121100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

107 AM MST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs 69 to 74. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to

50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ566-121100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1207 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 71 to 76. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 45 to 55. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 44 to 54. West wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ562-121100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1207 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness and windy. Lows 53 to 63. West

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and cooler.

Highs 69 to 74. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 74 to 79. West wind

10 to 20 mph in the morning increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. very windy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 25 to 40 mph in

the evening decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

55 mph in the evening decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-121100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1207 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs 62 to 72. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather