CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 6, 2020

_____

897 FPUS55 KPSR 070818

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

117 AM MST Fri Aug 7 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-072300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

117 AM MST Fri Aug 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 112. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 112.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-072300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

117 AM MST Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

AZZ553-554-072300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

117 AM MST Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ566-072300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

117 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ562-072300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

117 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper

80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper

80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ560-561-072300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

117 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 91 to 101. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather