305 FPUS55 KPSR 290816

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

115 AM MST Wed Jul 29 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-292300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

115 AM MST Wed Jul 29 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 111 to 114. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 90. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 116. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 117. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 110 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 111.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-292300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

115 AM MST Wed Jul 29 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

AZZ553-554-292300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

115 AM MST Wed Jul 29 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ566-292300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

115 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 118. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 92. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 116 to 121. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 114 to 119.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

$$

CAZ562-292300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

115 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 94. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 86 to 96. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 114 to 119. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 118.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ560-292300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

115 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ561-292300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

115 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 112. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 113. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 115. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

$$

