CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, July 17, 2020

440 FPUS55 KPSR 180830

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

129 AM MST Sat Jul 18 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-182300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

129 AM MST Sat Jul 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 110. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 82 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 109 to 113. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 81 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 107 to 109. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 103.

AZZ549-555-182300-

Fountain Hills/East Mesa-Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Fountain Hills and Apache Junction

129 AM MST Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 98 to 103. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CAZ566-182300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

129 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

very hot. Highs 111 to 116. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 76 to 86. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. West wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

CAZ562-182300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

129 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 109 to 114. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy and hot. Highs 108 to 113. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Not as warm. Lows in the mid 70s to

mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

CAZ560-561-182300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

129 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 99 to 109. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

