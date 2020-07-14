CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, July 13, 2020

_____

688 FPUS55 KPSR 140601

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1100 PM MST Mon Jul 13 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-141100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1100 PM MST Mon Jul 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 109. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-141100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1100 PM MST Mon Jul 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

104 to 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

AZZ553-554-141100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1100 PM MST Mon Jul 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows 76 to 86. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ566-141100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Not

as warm. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 72 to 82. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ562-141100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Not as warm.

Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, very windy and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southwest

wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning increasing to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ560-561-141100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Not as warm. Lows 71 to 81. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather