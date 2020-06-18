CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

586 FPUS55 KPSR 180902

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

201 AM MST Thu Jun 18 2020

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-182300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

201 AM MST Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-182300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

201 AM MST Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

AZZ553-554-182300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

201 AM MST Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Hot.

Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ566-182300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

201 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ562-182300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

201 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ560-561-182300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

201 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

$$

