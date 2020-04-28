CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, April 27, 2020

_____

201 FPUS55 KPSR 280909

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

209 AM MST Tue Apr 28 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-282300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

209 AM MST Tue Apr 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 101. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 105. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 69 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 101 to 106. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-282300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

209 AM MST Tue Apr 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 63 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-282300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

209 AM MST Tue Apr 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 103. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ563-282300-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

209 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ567-282300-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

209 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ566-282300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

209 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. South wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 99 to 104. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ562-282300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

209 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-282300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

209 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 90 to 100. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 91 to 101. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

_____

