Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

117 AM MST Thu Mar 12 2020

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-122300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

118 AM MST Thu Mar 12 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 73. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to three

quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows 52 to 57.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

between a half and one inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and cooler. Highs 63 to 68. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 49 to 54. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-122300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

118 AM MST Thu Mar 12 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall between a

quarter and a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

over an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Showers and cooler. Highs 62 to 67. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 53. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible.

$$

AZZ553-554-122300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

118 AM MST Thu Mar 12 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to three

quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69.

South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less

than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 50. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a

quarter of an inch possible.

$$

CAZ566-122300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

118 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall

and cooler. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A

chance of showers. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 69 to

74. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs 65 to 70. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 50. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of

an inch.

$$

CAZ562-122300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

118 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall

and cooler. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A

chance of showers. Windy. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Windy. Highs 66 to

71. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an

inch.

$$

CAZ560-561-122300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

118 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall and

cooler. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall over an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 52. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall less than a

quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to 66.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less

than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows

40 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

