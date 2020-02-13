CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

939 FPUS55 KPSR 130906

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

205 AM MST Thu Feb 13 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-132300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

205 AM MST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

41 to 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 72. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. West wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 70.

AZZ541-549-555-132300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

205 AM MST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

AZZ553-554-132300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

205 AM MST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 44. North wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 68 to 73. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light wind in the morning

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ566-132300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

105 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 50. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ562-132300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

105 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ560-561-132300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

105 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light wind in the morning becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. South wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light wind in the morning becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

