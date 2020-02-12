CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

213 AM MST Wed Feb 12 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-122300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

213 AM MST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 46. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 71. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

AZZ541-549-555-122300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

213 AM MST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light wind in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light wind in the evening becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 67. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

AZZ553-554-122300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

213 AM MST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 64 to 69. East wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows 35 to 45. North

wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ566-122300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

113 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light wind in the morning

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. West wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ562-122300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

113 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. South wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ560-561-122300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

113 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 69. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

sunny. Windy and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

