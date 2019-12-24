CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-242300-
Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-
North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-
South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-
Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,
Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,
Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,
and Queen Creek
235 AM MST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to
62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall up to three
quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows 42 to
47. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 59. South wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 63. East wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible,
except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch
possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.
Highs in the lower 60s.
AZZ541-549-555-242300-
Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-
Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-
Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,
and Apache Junction
235 AM MST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
56 to 61. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible,
except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows
37 to 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall
around a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 54 to 59. South wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an
inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of
rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 34 to
44. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness
with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. East
wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of
an inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall
between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally
higher in thunderstorms.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
AZZ553-554-242300-
Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-
Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,
and Coolidge
235 AM MST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 58 to 63.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall between a
quarter and a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in
thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows 35 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph in
the morning becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness
with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. East
wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch
possible.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch
possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ566-242300-
Imperial County West-
Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,
Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City
135 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph in
the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then considerable cloudiness with rain after midnight. Lows
38 to 48. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming south
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 10 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and cooler. Highs 51 to 56. East wind around 5 mph
in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall over an inch possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch
possible.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning.
Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ562-242300-
Imperial County Southwest-
Including the city of Mountain Spring
135 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the
morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness and breezy. Lows 42 to 52.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.
Highs 58 to 63. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows
41 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming south
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance
of rain 10 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and cooler. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent. Rainfall over an inch possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters
of an inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 10 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ560-561-242300-
Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-
Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys
Village
135 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight
chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times.
Cooler. Highs 40 to 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning
becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain with snow likely in the evening, then
a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the afternoon. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
