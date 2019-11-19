CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, November 18, 2019

_____

008 FPUS55 KPSR 191006

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

305 AM MST Tue Nov 19 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-192300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

305 AM MST Tue Nov 19 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 80. East wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy

rainfall in the evening. Heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows 56 to

61. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, windy and much cooler. Highs 61 to 66. South wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall over an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

less than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-192300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

305 AM MST Tue Nov 19 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy

rainfall in the evening. Heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows 51 to

61. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming south 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall up to three

quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, windy and much cooler. Highs 59 to 64. South wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall over an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and cooler. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of

an inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 58 to 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-192300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

305 AM MST Tue Nov 19 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning, then cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy. Heavy rainfall in the evening. Heavy rainfall

after midnight. Lows 50 to 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to a

half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, windy and much cooler. Highs 62 to 67. South wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and cooler. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ568-192300-

Chiriaco Summit-

Including the city of Chiriaco Summit

205 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs

75 to 80. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Lows 49 to 59.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less

than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy and much

cooler. Highs 59 to 64. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ563-192300-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

205 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 54 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall around a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Breezy and much

cooler. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ567-192300-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

205 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less

than a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Breezy and

much cooler. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Cooler. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ566-192300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

205 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. Light wind in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 54 to 64. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch, except locally higher

in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Windy and much

cooler. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy

and cooler. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 67 to

72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ562-192300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

205 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Windy and cooler. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall

around a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy and much

cooler. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy and

cooler. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 25 to 35 mph in the evening

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

66 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-192300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

205 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. South wind

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy and cooler.

Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy and much

cooler. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to

63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather