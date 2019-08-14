CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 13, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

117 AM MST Wed Aug 14 2019

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

117 AM MST Wed Aug 14 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 113. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 110 to 114. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 110 to 114.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

117 AM MST Wed Aug 14 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. East wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

117 AM MST Wed Aug 14 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Southwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

117 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Hot.

Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

117 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Hot.

Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

117 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

Joshua Tree NP East-

117 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 112. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111.

