CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

_____

375 FPUS55 KPSR 080338

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

837 PM MST Wed Aug 7 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-081100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

837 PM MST Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 82 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 102 to 105. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 88. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 81 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-081100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

837 PM MST Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

AZZ553-554-081100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

837 PM MST Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 101 to 106. South wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ566-081100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

837 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 20 to 30 mph in

the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ562-081100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

837 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper

80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ560-561-081100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

837 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Breezy.

Lows 72 to 82. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 93 to 103. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

$$

_____

