Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

204 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

CAZ080-100000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

204 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late this afternoon. Rain and

snow this morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms until early

afternoon. Chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times this morning. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Windy. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

$$

CAZ081-100000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

204 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Snow early this morning. Rain this morning. Slight chance

of rain showers early this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

early this morning. Snow level 4500 feet this morning. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing

to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. In the shasta valley, southeast winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. Elsewhere,

southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. In the

shasta valley, south winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to

35 mph late in the afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ082-100000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

204 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then chance of rain and snow

showers this afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times this

morning. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 15 to

20 mph well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows around 30.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

likely. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ083-100000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

204 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then chance of rain and snow

showers this afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times this

morning. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Very windy. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph well

after midnight. Chance of snow 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ084-100000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

204 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain and snow this morning. Slight chance of rain and

snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet this morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Windy. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

around 40. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet

rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40.

$$

CAZ085-100000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

204 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then chance of rain and snow

showers this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times late this

morning. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 3 to 5 inches in

the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to

20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4300 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

