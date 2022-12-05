CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 4, 2022

_____

683 FPUS56 KMFR 051113

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

312 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

CAZ080-060000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

312 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely this

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon.

Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ081-060000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

312 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely early this

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3500 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ082-060000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

312 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers until early afternoon, then chance

of rain and snow showers late this afternoon. Patchy fog early

this morning. Patchy fog late this afternoon. Snow level

2800 feet rising to 3400 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches at lower elevations and 3 to 7 inches above

4000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level 2900 feet in the evening. Lows 15 to 20.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the

evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to

25.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then

snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 25. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ083-060000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

312 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow showers until early afternoon. Rain showers early

this afternoon, then slight chance of rain and snow showers late

this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

10 mph late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to

20.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

$$

CAZ084-060000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

312 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers early this morning, then snow showers

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Rain showers likely

early this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CAZ085-060000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

312 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then rain and snow showers

likely early this afternoon. Slight chance of snow showers late

this afternoon. Snow level 3700 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the evening and

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather