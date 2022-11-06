CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

306 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

306 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow early this

morning, then rain and snow in the late morning and afternoon.

Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain, snow and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet lowering to 2000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations and 4 to 8 inches above

3000 feet. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch at lower elevations and 2 to 3 inches above

3000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 feet lowering to 2000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast well after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet

rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

306 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the late

morning and early afternoon. Rain and snow late this afternoon.

Snow level 3300 feet rising to 4000 feet this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 2600 feet lowering to 1900 feet

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation at lower

elevations and snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches above

3000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 1800 feet rising to 3200 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

2200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 1900 feet

rising to 3200 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

306 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the late morning

and early afternoon. Rain and snow late this afternoon. Snow

level 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to

4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3400 feet lowering to

2100 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches at

lower elevations and 3 to 6 inches above 4000 feet. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3200 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches at lower

elevations and 3 to 5 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 15 to 25.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east well after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

306 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the late

morning and early afternoon. Rain and snow late this afternoon.

Snow level 4000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation

of 4 to 7 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 25. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

306 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the late

morning and early afternoon. Rain and snow late this afternoon.

Snow level 4000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Breezy. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

10 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

306 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST MONDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

late morning and early afternoon. Rain and snow late this

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 5 inches except 4 to 7 inches in the Warner Mountains.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph until well after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 5 mph well after midnight.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to

20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

10 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

