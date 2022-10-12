CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

_____

342 FPUS56 KMFR 121024

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

324 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

CAZ080-122300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

324 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ081-122300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

324 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ082-122300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

324 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ083-122300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

324 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ084-122300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

324 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs

around 70. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ085-122300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

324 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather