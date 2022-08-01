CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 31, 2022 _____ 336 FPUS56 KMFR 010942 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 242 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022 CAZ080-012300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 242 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Smoke early this morning. Haze through the day. Patchy smoke in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Haze and patchy smoke through the night. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze and patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Haze and smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light, then becoming east around 5 mph well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ081-012300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 242 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Smoke through the day. Haze this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Smoke and haze in the evening. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Areas of smoke in the morning. Smoke and haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds becoming east around 5 mph late in the morning, then shifting to the southeast early in the afternoon shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds becoming south around 5 mph late in the morning, then shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ082-012300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 242 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy smoke early this morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Smoke and haze in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ083-012300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 242 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ084-012300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 242 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Smoke in the evening, then areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after midnight, then becoming light well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Patchy smoke in the morning. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph late in the evening and overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ085-012300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 242 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Haze and patchy smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the southwest well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$