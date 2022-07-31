CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

254 AM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

254 AM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Smoke until early afternoon. Patchy smoke late this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Smoke in the evening. Haze through the night.

Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Haze and patchy

smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight,

then shifting to the southwest well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

254 AM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoke through the day. A 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late this morning,

then shifting to the south early this afternoon shifting to the

northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Smoke. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph late in the evening, then shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy smoke in the morning. Smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Smoke. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest around 5 mph late in the evening, then shifting to the

southeast after midnight shifting to the northwest well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

254 AM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke until early afternoon. Haze

late this afternoon. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Haze through the

night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the day.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Haze and patchy

smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight, then shifting to

the southwest well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

254 AM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze this morning. Patchy smoke through

the day. Haze late this afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Haze and patchy

smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Haze and patchy

smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

254 AM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze late

this afternoon. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. South winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the late morning and early afternoon, then

increasing to 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Haze in the

evening. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Haze and patchy

smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

254 AM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke until early afternoon. Haze

through the day. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late this

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Haze and patchy

smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

