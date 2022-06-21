CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 20, 2022

_____

489 FPUS56 KMFR 211000

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

259 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

CAZ080-212300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

259 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-212300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

259 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ082-212300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

259 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east early in the afternoon,

then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the

evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ083-212300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

259 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south early in the

afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ084-212300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

259 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ085-212300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

259 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather