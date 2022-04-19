CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 18, 2022

_____

133 FPUS56 KMFR 190951

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

251 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

CAZ080-192300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

251 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely until early afternoon.

Slight chance of thunderstorms early this afternoon, then rain

and snow showers late this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising

to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 3500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ081-192300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

251 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers until

early afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms early this

afternoon, then rain and snow showers likely late this afternoon.

Snow level 3300 feet rising to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Windy. In the

shasta valley, south winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to

30 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ082-192300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

251 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers until

early afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms early this

afternoon, then rain and snow showers likely late this afternoon.

Snow level 3400 feet rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ083-192300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

251 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers until

early afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms early this

afternoon, then rain and snow showers likely late this afternoon.

Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ084-192300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

251 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers this morning.

Chance of rain showers through the day. Snow showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows around 30. West winds around 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph late in the evening, then shifting to

the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering

to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. Breezy. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ085-192300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

251 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers through

the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms early this afternoon.

Snow level 3800 feet rising to 4700 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 4600 feet. Lows around 30.

West winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph

late in the evening and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 4300 feet rising to 4900 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

5500 feet lowering to 4800 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 4200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

