Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight.

Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet lowering

to 3000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around

30 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing snow through the day. Snow level 2500 feet in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the

evening. Chance of snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after

midnight. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 2900 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2600 feet in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. In the shasta valley,

south winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds west 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Elsewhere, southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the

evening. Chance of snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Breezy. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely after

midnight. Snow level 3300 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest well after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west late in the afternoon. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to

the northwest 15 to 25 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph well

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing

snow through the day. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west late in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Patchy

blowing snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the

evening. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming west around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Patchy

blowing snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

