Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Numerous rain and snow showers this morning, then

isolated rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous rain showers this morning,

then partly cloudy with isolated rain showers this afternoon.

Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain and snow showers this

morning, then scattered rain and snow showers this afternoon.

Snow level 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain and snow showers this

morning, then isolated rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow

level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Numerous rain showers this morning, then isolated rain

showers this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread rain and snow showers this

morning, then scattered rain showers this afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph late in

the evening and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

