CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

219 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

219 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast well

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

219 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

around 5 mph well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

219 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

219 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

219 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northeast around 10 mph well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

219 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 10 to 15.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings around 3 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

