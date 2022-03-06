CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 5, 2022 _____ 984 FPUS56 KMFR 060759 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 1159 PM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 CAZ080-061200- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 1159 PM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ081-061200- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 1159 PM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog well after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ082-061200- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 1159 PM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ083-061200- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 1159 PM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ084-061200- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 1159 PM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph well after midnight. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ085-061200- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 1159 PM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows 15 to 25. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$