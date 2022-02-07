CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 6, 2022

_____

001 FPUS56 KMFR 071041

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

240 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

CAZ080-080000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

240 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ081-080000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

240 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph early this afternoon, then shifting to

the north late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ082-080000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

240 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ083-080000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

240 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-080000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

240 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south late in the evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the morning,

then becoming light early in the afternoon becoming north around

5 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ085-080000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

240 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this morning, then

shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather