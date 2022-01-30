CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 29, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

301 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow late this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

301 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light winds becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

301 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east late this morning, then shifting to the west

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

301 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to

25. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

301 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

301 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to

20. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

