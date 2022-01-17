CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022

_____

563 FPUS56 KMFR 171049

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

249 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

CAZ080-180000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

249 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog until early afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ081-180000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

249 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph this morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and

early morning, then shifting to the northwest well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light,

then becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight, then becoming light well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light winds becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ082-180000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

249 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ083-180000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

249 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ084-180000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

249 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph until well

after midnight becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ085-180000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

249 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather