CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, November 5, 2021 _____ 579 FPUS56 KMFR 061012 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 312 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021 CAZ080-062300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 312 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET... .TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain and snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 3000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ081-062300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 312 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers early this morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph until well after midnight becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ082-062300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 312 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early in the afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph early in the evening becoming light, then becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3200 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ083-062300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 312 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the morning, then shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ084-062300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 312 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers until early afternoon, then chance of rain and snow showers late this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Breezy. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Windy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ085-062300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 312 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation except snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph early in the evening becoming light, then becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ Visit us at www.weather.gov\/Medford _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather