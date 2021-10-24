CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 23, 2021

_____

144 FPUS56 KMFR 241036

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

335 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

CAZ080-242300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

335 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Snow

level 6500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Windy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to

5000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet

rising to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ081-242300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

335 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph late this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.

Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet rising to

6000 feet after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ082-242300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

335 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to

5500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ083-242300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

335 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet rising

to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ084-242300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

335 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.

Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Snow level

5500 feet rising to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ085-242300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

335 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation except snow accumulation

of 4 to 8 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the mid 30s.

Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to

2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight.

Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather