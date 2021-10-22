CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021

_____

372 FPUS56 KMFR 221053

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021

CAZ080-222300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain early this morning, then rain and snow

showers late this morning. Chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Snow level 6500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

level 6000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 7000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ081-222300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain early this morning, then rain

showers late this morning. Chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. In the shasta valley,

south winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Winds south winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ082-222300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Rain early this morning, then rain showers late this

morning. Chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level

6500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet

lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ083-222300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then chance of rain

and snow showers this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times late

this morning. Snow level 6500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-222300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Rain early this morning, then rain showers late this

morning. Chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 50.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

$$

CAZ085-222300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

352 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain early this morning, then rain showers late this

morning. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Snow level

6500 feet. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

