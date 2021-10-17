CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

_____

754 FPUS56 KMFR 172136

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

236 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

CAZ080-181100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

236 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow this evening, then rain and snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west late this evening and overnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in

the evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, light freezing rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and light freezing rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers, snow and chance of light freezing rain

in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers and chance of

light freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of light freezing rain

in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and chance of light freezing

rain. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ081-181100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

236 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Rain this evening. Snow late this evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph late this evening

and overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. In the shasta

valley, north winds around 5 mph increasing to southeast 10 to

20 mph in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to

the south 20 to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Elsewhere,

northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows

around 40. Breezy. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with light freezing rain likely in

the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ082-181100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

236 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow this evening, then rain and snow showers

after midnight. Rain rain and snow showers likely well after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to

10 mph late this evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, light freezing rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow likely in the morning,

then rain showers likely and light freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with light freezing rain likely in

the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and chance of light freezing

rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

$$

CAZ083-181100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

236 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow this evening, then rain and snow showers

after midnight. Rain rain and snow showers likely well after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph late this evening and overnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph late in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and light freezing rain in the morning,

then rain, light freezing rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow likely in the morning,

then rain showers, light freezing rain and snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of light freezing rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and chance of light freezing

rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ084-181100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

236 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain this evening, then rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4500 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph late this evening and overnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late evening

and early morning, then shifting to the east well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ085-181100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

236 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain early this evening, then rain

and snow likely late this evening. Rain rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4600 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 4 to 8 inches

in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph late this evening and overnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4600 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 5 inches in

the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow likely in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of light

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

$$

