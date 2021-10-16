CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021 _____ 887 FPUS56 KMFR 162153 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 253 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 CAZ080-171100- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 253 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early this evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the evening and overnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ081-171100- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 253 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM PDT SUNDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. In the shasta valley, south winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 20 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the evening and overnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ082-171100- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 253 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy late this evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest late in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the evening and overnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ083-171100- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 253 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph late this evening and overnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the evening and overnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ084-171100- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 253 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the evening and overnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ085-171100- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 253 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until well after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Windy. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4400 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows around 30. Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the southeast well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford