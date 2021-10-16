CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

887 FPUS56 KMFR 162153

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

253 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

CAZ080-171100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

253 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early this evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet

lowering to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely

after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning

and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the evening

and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ081-171100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

253 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. In the shasta valley,

south winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

4000 feet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west late in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in

the evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ082-171100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

253 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy late this

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest late in

the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late

in the evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ083-171100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

253 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph late this evening and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the

evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ084-171100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

253 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

around 30. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late in the

evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the evening and

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ085-171100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

253 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until well after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Windy. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to

4400 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except

2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows around 30. Breezy.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting

to the west 10 to 20 mph late in the evening and overnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early

morning, then shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

$$

