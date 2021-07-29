CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

302 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

CAZ080-292300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

302 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to

100. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ081-292300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

302 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. East

winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then

becoming northeast around 5 mph early this afternoon shifting to

the southeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning becoming light, then becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph until well after midnight becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the

morning becoming light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ082-292300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

302 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late

morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the south late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ083-292300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

302 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting

to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ084-292300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

302 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest late this morning, then shifting to the northeast early

this afternoon shifting to the southeast late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning

becoming light, then becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light,

then becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ085-292300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

302 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

