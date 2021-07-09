CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 8, 2021 _____ 696 FPUS56 KMFR 091020 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 319 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021 CAZ080-092300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 319 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south early this afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ081-092300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 319 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs 95 to 105. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast early this afternoon, then shifting to the west late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs 95 to 105. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ082-092300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 319 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke early this morning, then areas of smoke late this morning. Patchy smoke early this afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then shifting to the south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs 95 to 105. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ083-092300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 319 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke early this morning, then smoke late this morning. Patchy smoke this afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 5 mph late this morning, then shifting to the southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ084-092300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 319 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke this morning, then smoke this afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs 95 to 100. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ085-092300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 319 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Smoke this morning, then patchy smoke this afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs 95 to 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100. $$